Castine Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 22, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 22, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 22, 2017 MMA announces graduates, dean’s list for spring 2017

Maine Maritime Academy recently named 346 students to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the second semester of the 2016-17 academic year. Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher.



The following area students were named to the dean’s list: Jeffrey Durand, Blue Hill; Joseph Maier, Blue Hill; Nicholas Niehoff, Blue Hill; Erik Bailey, Brooksville; James Markos, Brooksville; Zizhe Chen, Castine; Harrison Clark, Castine; Paul Ferreira, Castine; Quinn Stackpole, Castine; and Jennifer Wright, Castine.



The following graduates from area towns completed their degree requirements between January 1 and commencement in May: Paul Ferreira of Castine, B.S. in International Business and Logistics; Jesse Hagler, Castine, B.S. in Marine Engineering Technology; Elisha Reed, Castine, B.S. in Marine Engineering Operations; and Sarah Burgess, Deer Isle, B.S.

