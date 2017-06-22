News Feature

The Island & The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 22, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 22, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 22, 2017 Magic Food Bus combines food and books for health

Connecting people of all ages to books and to free, fresh, and healthy food has been the focus of Healthy Peninsula’s Magic Food Bus, rolling into its seventh season on Thursday, June 22. The program is expanding into two new towns in 2017 and can now be found in Blue Hill, Brooksville, Deer Isle, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Stonington and Surry. Fresh vegetables will also be available at the newest “stop” next to the demonstration garden in front of the Healthy Peninsula office across the street from the Blue Hill Public Library at 10 Parker Point Road.



This community-based food-security outreach program provides food purchased from local farmers through FarmDrop, home gardeners, and the Gleaning Initiative. The Sedgwick Elementary School summer garden program and the new Brooksville Elementary Magic Food Bus Garden Camp will be connecting young kids to the virtues of planting, tending, harvesting, and donating what they’ve grown to treat their neighbors to healthy fare, according to a press release.



Rounding out the Magic Food Bus offerings are the summer reading program for young children and a large-print book swap. Community health and wellness resources are also available.



The Magic Food Bus is a collaborative project made possible by Healthy Peninsula, The Gleaning Initiative, Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center, and many local farmers and gardeners.



For more information, volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, call 374-3257 or email info@healthypeninsula.org.



Magic Food Bus Schedule



The season runs through August 31. All stops last approximately 40 minutes.



Blue Hill–Thursday. Harborview Apts. at 2 p.m. Healthy Peninsula office front entrance (10 Parker Point Road) at 2:15 p.m.



Penobscot and Brooksville–Thursday. Penobscot Town Office at 3:30 p.m. Brooksville Town Office at 5:30 p.m.



Deer Isle and Stonington–Thursday. DIS Elementary School at 11 a.m. Deer Run Apts. at 3 p.m. Stonington Manor at 4 p.m. Island Community Center at 5 p.m.



Sedgwick–Friday. Ridge Road at 12 p.m. Benjamin River Apartments at 1 p.m. Scamp Camp at 2 p.m. Sedgwick Elementary School at 3:30 p.m.



Surry–Friday. The Gatherings at 10:15 a.m.

