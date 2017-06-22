News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 22, 2017 Graduation ‘a beginning as well as an ending’ for GSA seniors

by Anne Berleant

From starting a bait business to cycling cross-country for women’s rights to studying aerospace engineering or entering the work force, the 90 students of the George Stevens Academy Class of 2017 graduated to the next phase of their lives on June 18.



“Today is a fine and beautiful day in a young person’s life…a beginning as well as an ending,” Head of School and commencement speaker Tim Seeley said.



At a time when “the entirety of human knowledge is available at our fingertips in an instant on our phones,” Seeley said “the deepest purpose of school is to teach students how to use knowledge wisely….Your life is a series of choices. You create it. It does not happen to you.”



Following one’s passion despite uncertain outcomes emerged as an unofficial theme, beginning with first honors essayist Yvonne Rogers, who spoke of auditioning—and being accepted—for jazz programs all over the country despite the lack of women in the field of jazz.



“It was hard to imagine myself in that role, she said. “If I had chickened out…I would have missed out….Don’t make excuses. You belong where your passion is, so follow it.”



Speaker Amy Grant of Peninsula Metamorphic Arts and Learning told the graduates, “It’s okay not to know. It’s okay to be afraid. Success only comes with risk. You don’t have to see the whole path to get started.”



Salutatorian Madelaine Pelletier spoke of hiking up Mount Katahdin to see the sunrise and, despite not making it to the peak in time, stopping to share a moment with millions of stars. “I was instead filled with a rush of joy….Each person has a different destiny.”



Valedictorian Morgan Dauk used a perfect jump shot in basketball as a metaphor.



“[Follow through] is the point at which the success of the shot hinges,” she said. “Work hard, be reliable and persevere….If the going gets tough, just remember to carry on and follow through.”



Small touches helped transform the commencement from by-rote to unique to the academy. As international students accepted their diplomas, they were announced in both English and their native language. Rogers read a children’s book to end her speech, and second honors essayist Alex Taylor-Lash had the audience laughing out loud at his stories of being a twin.



“Google can’t teach creativity and inspiration,” Seeley had said in his opening remarks. It seemed apparent that for many of the graduates, their high school education had.

