Exhibit and book showcase work of area artists

News Feature

by Evelyn Kok

A studio exhibit and book signing for There Has to Be Magic: The Art of Evelyn Kok has been set for July 1-4 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at The Gallery of the Purple Fish, 23 Main Street, Stoninton.



The book embodies the overarching spirit of the irrepressible Evelyn Kok: painter, musician, composer, luthier, world renowned medical illustrator, impish punster, tramper and poet, according to a press release, which goes on to state, “Raised with implicit permission to live life on her own terms, Evelyn Kok was a woman who stood her ground, win or lose, living life beyond the bounds of social convention. She inspired others to be fully themselves, mark their own path and protect their light. She embraced the creative life on her own terms, dedicated to her calling.”



Beautifully illustrated, the book offers the reader a voyage that will resonate with all those “who understand the pull of beauty, the salve of the creative process….Readers will readily understand what those who knew Evelyn often said of her, that she wrought a sort of magic, an enchantment, because she did, in fact, believe, lived it and breathed it—that there has to be magic.”



An exhibition of her work will be mounted in the summer studio she loved and was so identified with. Her niece, Christina Shipps, the impetus for the book, and the author, Donna McNeil, former director of the Maine Arts Commission, curator and current executive director of the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation, will both be available to discuss the work and the book. In addition to the book, reproductions of Kok’s watercolors translated into notecards will all be for sale.



Courthouse Gallery features Leighton



ELLSWORTH—Courthouse Gallery will host two solo exhibitions— “Judith Leighton Restrospective” and “Philip Barter: Maine Oasis”—through July 20. Also showing are Susan Amons, Judy Belasco, Philip Koch, Mark Kidschi, and Stephen Porter. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.



Courthouse Gallery is at 6 Court Street in Ellsworth. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Information: 667-6611; courthousegallery.com.



Judith Leighton owned the Leighton Gallery in Blue Hill and is an artist in her own right. She began painting with watercolors in the 1950s. After moving to Maine in 1970, she worked almost exclusively with dry pastels. Her modernist-inspired motifs included flowers, tables and chairs, and women, often holding a dog, cat or bird.



In conjunction with the Barter show , the gallery will host a book launch and signing on Wednesday, July 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. for Philip Barter: Forever Maine, a new book by Carl Little. At 5:30 p.m. Barter will talk about his paintings. The event is free.



Joel Janowitz featured at gWatson Gallery



The gWatson Gallery in Stonington will kick off a show of new work by Joel Janowitz with a reception on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will include oil paintings, watercolors, and monotypes. Janowitz is an acclaimed painter, watercolorist and print maker whose work is in many museum collections. The gallery is at 68 Main Street, Stonington. For more information, call 367-2900 or visit gwatsongallery.com.



Winings Gallery presents ‘Light Source’



Light Source, a group show, features work by Tom Curry, Helene Farrar, Douglas Florian, Mark Little, M.P. Landis, and Lari Washburn. It includes “Deer Isle Journal,” a project with Susan Cohen and Marilyn Turtz, and will be at the Cynthia Winings Gallery through July 15.



Everyone is invited to a Sunday, June 25 reception from 4 to 7 p.m. The gallery is on Parker Point Road in Blue Hill.



Haystack summer exhibition to open



Haystack Mountain School of Crafts’ second summer show features work by Jody Burr, Fabio Fernández, Doug Johnston, George Mason and Wonju Seu, past participants in the Open Studio Residency. Residents are chosen by an independent committee and attend for free. Funding is provided by Haystack’s Windgate Foundation Endowment for Programs.



The exhibition will be on view at Haystack’s Center of Community Programs, 22 Church Street, Deer Isle, July 1-26. An opening reception will be held Sunday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Crow’s Nest show opens at DIAA



The Deer Isle Artists Association’s show “Crow’s Nest” begins on June 23 at the DIAA Gallery. Local artists used this theme to create a variety of media. The show features work by Don Bardole, Emily Brett Lukens, Ron Deprez, Francoise Gervais, Emily Johansen, Clara Landon, Julie Levitt, William Lukens, Sherry Streeter, Sal Taylor Kydd and Alice Wilkinson. Work by Leslie Anderson, Janet Cook, Lynn Duryea, Jackie Wilson and Katama Murray is in the art rack.



“Crow’s Nest” runs through July 6. A public reception is on Sunday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. The DIAA Gallery is at 15 Main Street in Deer Isle Village, and open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: deerisleartists.com; 348-2330.



Liros private collection featured



Liros Gallery will host a reception for Director’s Choice, a selection of 19th and 20th century art, including works from Serge Liros’ private collection, on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show features watercolors by the late George Daniell, a photographer, artist and friend of John Marin’s. He photographed celebrities such as Georgia O’Keefe, Marin, Marilyn Monroe.



Also featured is the late Carroll Thayer Berry, known for his engravings of the Maine coast. The gallery is at 14 Parker Point Drive in Blue Hill. Information: 374-5370, lirosgallery.com.



Culinary arts focus at Pearson Legacy



On Thursday, June 29, the Pearson Legacy Gallery will host a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for the show “Culinary Arts: The Kitchen and Beyond.” Twenty artists will present work that portrays the culinary arts in all media from images of food presentation (picnics, formal teas, table settings, kitchens, etc.), utilitarian pieces for preparation (bowls, baskets, pitchers, aprons, teapots, and more), writings about food, artwork for the table (linens, dishes, candle holders, etc.) and perhaps even some food itself. The exhibit will run through Sunday, July 9. The gallery is located at 15 Dow Road, Deer Isle; hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Information: 348-2535, or pearsonlegacy@gmail.com.

