Blue Hill Harbor School graduates Class of 2017

News Feature

by Shiloh Eaton

The Blue Hill Harbor School community gathered to see four of its students receive diplomas June 17.



In a school with a unique learning style, the graduates—Luke Flanzala, Grant Forbes, Zander Retberg, and Silas Ziner—opted out of the traditional caps and gowns.



Principal Joshua Jones recognized the students by describing each of them with a virtue from the school’s Code of Conduct. Jones shared memories from the graduates’ years and noted of each graduate: “In a small school, each of you has a tremendous impact.”



School Board Chairman Ed Volkwein, introduced guest speaker Vaughn Leach, founder of Blue Hill Disposal and the current owner/operator of BHD Containers in Blue Hill. Leach shared stories and talked about his journey to becoming a business owner. He gave the graduates advice for their futures. “In order to be successful, you have to be true to yourself,” said Leach. “It’s not about being the biggest or the best.”



Harbor School graduate and first year social studies and U.S .history advisor Brittany Courtot said she enjoyed working with each of the graduates on projects ranging from the Great War to the first school yearbook. She said the school gives its students three major skills: “a voice,” “resilience,” and a “strong desire to change the world.” “I welcome you to the Harbor School alumni club,” Courtot said.



The Harbor School was celebrating its 10th anniversary and first year in its new location on South Street. Volkwein thanked the builders, the banks, and the contributors, saying it was “quite an experience to build this place.” He also thanked the parents of students.



Family and friends of the graduates spoke words of wisdom and praise. “We’ve had a lot of growth at this school,” said Lead Advisor Andrew Dillon.



Graduate Luke Flanzala thanked the staff and advisors for all they do.



“I kind of wish I spent nine years here instead of four,” said graduate Grant Forbes.



Dillon awarded the graduates with diplomas, saying, “It’s a bittersweet moment for us.”

