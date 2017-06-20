Nygren pleads guilty to embezzlement from Brooklin Boat Yard

News Feature

Steve Nygren, shown with attorney Mary Kellett, is arraigned in Hancock County Unified Court on embezzlement charges on on September 18, 2015.

by Anne Berleant

Steve Nygren, charged with 63 counts of bank fraud after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Brooklin Boat Yard, plead guilty on Tuesday, June 20, in U.S. District Court in Bangor.



According to court records, from June 2014 through August 2015, Nygren used his position as financial officer of a Brooklin, Maine business to forge and embezzle 63 checks worth over $732,000. In 2015, he charged $62,000 to business credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases. Finally, from 2010 through 2016, he evaded federal unemployment and income taxes.



Nygren, who also managed the Brooklin General Store, was hired as chief financial officer for the boatbuilding company in 2014. He was arrested on September 18, 2015 on charges of embezzlement through electronic transfer and check.



Nygren’s guilty plea comes after psychological evaluations deemed him competent to stand trial. He faces up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and five years of supervised release for bank fraud; up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for access device fraud; and up to five years, a $100,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for tax evasion. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.



The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service.

