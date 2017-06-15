Bagaduce Music Library offers ‘Trio of Summer Concerts’

News Feature

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library will host A Trio of Summer Concerts featuring local favorites from the jazz combo Fuchsia. The performances will be June 23, July 12 and August 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performance Hall at 49 South Street in Blue Hill.



Joseph Boulet is a young drummer who specializes in jazz, modern R&B, and hip hop music. For the past four years he has been under the instruction of Steve Orlofsky at George Stevens Academy. While in high school he has studied drums with Mike Bennett and has been mentored by Peter Apfelbaum. This fall he will be studying jazz music at McGill University in Montreal.



Oliver Scott is a multifaceted pianist who is well trained in the traditions of jazz and classical music. Oliver graduated from George Stevens Academy in 2014 and is now studying music education at Ithaca College in upstate New York. Even though Oliver studies jazz and classical, he is also a funk and gospel musician.



Matt Stevens is an electric bass player and producer who specialized in jazz, modern R&B, and funk music. He was a very active musician at George Stevens Academy and graduated in 2016. During the past year, He has become a music producer. This fall, he will be pursuing music at the University of Vermont. For information, call BMLL at 374-5454.

