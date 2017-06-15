Trades training, work experience offered in Deer Isle

News Feature

Island Adult & Community Education and Eastern Maine Development Corporation are partnering to offer a training and work experience program for entry-level positions in local year-round trades (carpentry, plumbing, and electrical). Programming is planned to start the week of July 10 and run through the week of August 22. It will feature two days per week of classroom instruction and three days a week of work experience with local employers.



Classroom instruction covers the Core Curriculum from the National Center for Construction Education and Research: Basic Safety, Intro to Construction Math, Intro to Hand Tools, Intro to Power Tools, Intro to Construction Drawings, Basic Communication Skills, and Basic Employability Skills. The course is being taught by an experienced NCCER instructor, and students will receive a certificate for satisfactory completion.



The program is free for anyone who qualifies and enrolls with EMDC for funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services. Basic tools and the textbooks will be provided.



Interested participants and/or employers (who have not already been in contact with staff about the program) should contact Samantha at 610-1521 or sgiasson@emdc.org to register or get more information. Participation is not limited to residents of Deer Isle/Stonington; we welcome anyone from the Blue Hill Peninsula area.

