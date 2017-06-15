Brooksville students compete in Maja Trivia tournament

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Now in it’s fifth year, the annual Maja Trivia finals brought teams from Penobscot, Castine and Brooksville to the Wilson Museum on June 7.



The finalists, four from each school, were paired into two teams per school for the first round of competition. The competitors had won the qualifying rounds at their respective schools.



The trivia game featured questions about the Majabigwaduce area, which encompassed all three towns before they separated more than 200 years ago. The students have been learning about the area’s history from Wilson Museum Director Patty Hutchins, who also played host during the championship event.



The team of Tavian Tingley and Will MacArthur from the Adams School advanced to the final round of competition, as did Brooksville teams Makayla Lebel and Sophie Peasley and Percy Clifford and Logan Leach. In the second round, the players no longer competed in teams but instead as individuals. Tingley racked up 1,100 in that round to become the champion, while MacArthur and Peasley went into a sudden-death round to determine second place. Since neither student was from Penobscot, the questions in the sudden-death round were geared toward that town.



Both players correctly answered three questions, before MacArthur gave an incorrect answer. The game continued, though, as Peasley answered her question wrong as well. On the fourth question, MacArthur took second place with a correct answer to a question about churches in Penobscot, while Peasley missed a question about the brick industry in the town.



Other students competing in the finals were Oryon Atwood, Steve Pambianco, Will Gray and Blake Dow of Penobscot, and Ira Buckholtz and Tony Politano of the Adams School.



For lunch, volunteers from the Wilson Museum cooked hot dogs and burgers for the students, as well as supplied sweets for dessert. Also volunteering were members of the community and various Castine clubs.

