New Surry Theatre presents Sylvia

News Feature

Next up for New Surry Theatre & Performing Arts School in Blue Hill is Sylvia, A.R. Gurney’s comedic masterpiece about a marriage and a dog. When Greg meets Sylvia—a stray dog—in a park in New York, he takes a liking to her and decides to bring her home. However, Greg’s wife Kate does not share his fondness for Sylvia. As Greg’s love for Sylvia grows, a romantic triangle of sorts forms between Greg, Kate and Sylvia.



Gurney’s play has become legendary for its hilarious exploration of the relationships humans form with their pets, according to a news release. With Sylvia portrayed by a human actor, the laughs abound as the unfolding story explores love and relationships of all kinds. Funny, sweet and very much geared towards adults (in both language and content), the course of this play changes everyone involved.



NST’s production is directed by Rebecca Poole. Leanne Nickon played Sylvia in an earlier NST production and returns in this production as Kate. Randall Simons is Greg. Matt Murphy plays Tom, Phyllis and Leslie. And Nina Robinson-Poole plays the incomparable Sylvia.



Performances at the Blue Hill Town Hall are on June 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and July 1 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 3 p.m. Reservations are available at newsurrytheatre.org or by calling 200-4720. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for opening night, thanks to support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Those tickets can be reserved by calling 200-4720.

