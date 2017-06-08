News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, June 8, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, June 8, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, June 8, 2017 Dance with Blue Hill Bach this summer

Blue Hill Bach’s upcoming summer festival on July 20-22 will include a production of George Frideric Handel’s opera-ballet Terpsicore at the “Baroque Café” on Friday, July 21. New York City-based Baroque dance specialist Carlos Fittante will create choreography for Handel’s music, named after the goddess of dance.



Dancers at all levels and ages are welcome to participate in the production, and no previous Baroque dance experience is required. Join Fittante and his dance partner, Alexis Silver, to dance the chaconne, gigue, sarabande, and passepied.



Baroque dance, the predecessor to classical ballet, is rooted in French court dances. Its elegance and passion speak to all ages and backgrounds, according to a news release. Choreography for this production’s ensemble dances will highlight spatial pathways, rhythmic stepping, and period pantomime skills to be taught during the rehearsal period, July 10-21.



Interested in learning about Baroque dance but not performing? Fittante offers workshops for dancers, musicians and the general public. For information go to bluehillbach.org.



For information about Terpsicore rehearsals, send your name, email and phone number with a note about any previous dance experience to Marcia@bluehillbach.org, or phone 590-2677.

