Brooksville Church renovations spark dedication

News Feature

The Brooskville Baptist Church emerges from a 13-year restoration project and waits for its upcoming re-dedication ceremony. Beyond the pews, chairs, a podium and an organ sit at the front of the church, ready to be used.

by Monique Labbe

In 2004, the Brooksville Baptist Church was left in the hands of the Brooksville Historical Society. It had not functioned in decades and was left in disarray. It was then that a group of Brooksville residents stepped in and made the case for restoration. They called themselves The Keepers.



The Keepers began the restoration that year and obtained the church from the historical society in 2008 after achieving a 501c3 tax exemption status. After 13 years of blood, sweat and tears by countless volunteers and donors, major projects such as fixing the foundation, replacing the ceiling and redoing the walls have been completed.



“I can’t even tell you how incredible the community has been,” said Audrey Peasley, who has been involved with The Keepers since the beginning. “Businesses have donated supplies, carpenters have worked for free and just charged us for the materials, we’ve raised thousands of dollars with yard sales. It’s just been remarkable.”



The biggest fundraising effort has been “Pennies From Heaven,” which raises about $12,000 each time a handmade wooden penny sign makes its way around Brooksville. The penny starts at the church, and when a donation is received, it is moved to another part of town, until it eventually ends up back at the church.



Peasley said that yard sales have also helped to raise restoration funds and brought community members together in support of the efforts. The last yard sale, held last weekend, raised over $800 despite poor weather conditions.



“During this entire process, we have not borrowed any money from anyone, we have not gotten any grants from anyone. This project is entirely possible by the generosity of the people of this community,” said Peasley.



Another popular fundraiser is known as “the puffins,” a group of three wooden puffins that travel throughout Brooksville and raise funds as they move.



“Everybody loves the puffins,” said Peasley. “We put them on someone’s lawn, they stay there for a little while, we send a thank you card and then they move on.”



Carpenters and volunteers, including Peasley’s husband Berwyn, were busy putting new hinges on the pew doors this past Monday, which had been purchased from an Amish village in Virginia. The hinges were handmade by a blacksmith there, to keep with the historical nature of the church, which was built in 1834.



With major projects out of the way, The Keepers decided that, with the 200th anniversary of the town of Brooksville on June 13, this year was the perfect time for a rededication of the church. The rededication is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, just two days before the town’s birthday.



“If you would have asked me, when we first started, if I thought we’d get done everything we’ve gotten done, I would’ve told you ‘no’ so fast,” said Peasley. “Looking around, it’s almost overwhelming what we’ve been able to accomplish. There are still a lot of things that need to get done, but little by little, we’ll chip away at it.”

