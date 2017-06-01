News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, June 1, 2017 Blue Hill observes Memorial Day ‘The price of freedom is never free’

by Anne Berleant

Under somber skies and a chill wind, veterans of the armed services on land, sea and air led a parade on Memorial Day, May 29.



Joining in were Peninsula firefighters, Cub Scout Pack #97, Girl Scout Troop #251, the George Stevens Academy band, and a Main Street lined with those who came to honor veterans living and deceased.



“The price of freedom is never free,” noted a representative from U.S. Sen. Bruce Poliquin’s office, who opened the observance from the American Legion Hall lawn.



A cannon shot began the parade, which stopped at the Mill Street Bridge “to pay our respects to the departed members of all the sea services and other armed services,” said Dr. Richard Hines. Jim Grindle dropped a wreath into waters leading out to sea, and a six gun salute followed.



After the traditional march to Seaside Cemetery, Reggie Nevells laid a second wreath at the foot of the veterans monument, followed by prayer: “We remember all who fought and died that we might live.”



Spectators applauded the veterans, marchers, band and prayers, and laid their hands on their hearts during the moments of prayer and playing of “God Bless America.” As the sun began to edge its way out of the clouds, the crowd began to scatter, some to the Legion Hall for refreshments, others to continue their Memorial Day observance in their own individual ways.

