News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 6, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 6, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 6, 2017 Beckman of Stonington in Turtle Gallery opening

Longtime Turtle Gallery artist and Stonington printmaker Siri Beckman will show selected works, including new woodcuts, her iconic wood engravings and handmade lampshades in the gallery’s next exhibit. Pictured is Beckman's Pileated Woodpecker, wood engraving, 11” x 11” at The Turtle Gallery.

Longtime Turtle Gallery artist and Stonington printmaker Siri Beckman will show selected works, including new woodcuts, her iconic wood engravings and handmade lampshades in the gallery’s next exhibit. An opening reception will be held Sunday, July 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. The show runs through August 5.



Beckman’s decades-long affair with printmaking has produced a narrative of both her home in Downeast Maine and her travels to the American West—both surroundings skillfully carved into wood. According to a press release, “The prints emanate an intimacy with island life and a deep appreciation of the character of our Downeast fishing communities, as well as the wildlife that is a part of daily life on the Maine coast. Both Beckman’s rootedness in work and place are intangibly linked in this show, giving the viewer a look back with a simultaneous look forward in an artist’s journey.” This show will mark the end of an era for Beckman creating work on the Island full time.



Also featured in this exhibit is graphic artist Peter Kemble showing new work. A long-time summer resident of Deer Isle, Kemble uses form, line and color as methods to produce a playful interpretation of light and space.



Bangor-based painter Jeff Loxterkamp will show new oil paintings. This collection of highly texturized and richly toned oils offers a striking visual interpretation of Maine.



Fresco artist Barbara Sullivan returns with a series of Maine women artist portraits. While painting is not a new endeavor for Sullivan, this series embarks on a larger mission of recognition, appreciation and a timely focus on how women are a driving force in Maine arts and beyond.



A Black & White Show fills the House Gallery and immerses the viewer in a monochromatic understanding of nature and space. It features etchings by Vaino Kola, woodcuts from Gene Shaw, and prints and drawings from a host of gallery artists.



A collection of jewelry and contemporary craft, print collections and a Sculpture Garden will also be on display. Light refreshments will be served at the opening reception at the gallery on Route 15 north of Deer Isle village. For more information, call 348-9977 or visit theturtlegallery.com .



Sculpture in the woods in Brooksville



Susan Chase’s Sculpture Woods in Brooksville is open for the summer. Find 30 years of sculpture in a beautiful woods and seaside setting. Most of the work is large, made of stabilized adobe, and focuses on female imagery. The public is invited to walk through the Sculpture Woods by appointment. High tide is best, according to Chase. Call 326-9324 or email candschase@gmail.com.

Intentional Intersections at Deer Isle Artists Association



“Intentional Intersections,” featuring the work of artists from around the Peninsula, begins July 7 and runs through July 20 at the Deer Isle Artists Association Gallery in Deer Isle Village. From sculpture to fiber, pottery to printmaking, paintings to photography, the gallery will come alive with texture and color.



On display will be work by Peter Beerits, Ron Deprez, Nat Dickinson, Mary Eaton, Judith Felch, Jeri Gillin, Emily Johansen, Leslie Miller Landrigan, David McBeth, Alice McKenna, Kaitlyn Metcalf, Katama Murray, Carolyn Raedle, Chris Raphael and Gundrun Tarr. Appearing in the art rack will be work by Leslie Anderson, Janet Cook, Lynn Duryea, Katama Murray and Jackie Wilson.



The opening reception with the artists takes place on Sunday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. The DIAA Gallery is located at 15 Main Street in Deer Isle Village, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: deerisleartists.com, 348-2330.

