Brooklin Youth Corps season under way

News Feature

Got chores that need doing? The Brooklin Youth Corps began its 20th season June 28. The BYC’s team of teenagers will be in action through mid-August, according to a news release.



Now’s the time for homeowners and organizations to let the BYC know if they’d like some youthful help around the house or yard. The teens specialize in landscaping, gardening, painting and household chores, as well as community service projects.



Created in 1997 by Brooklin selectmen and citizens to give teens a summertime activity and a chance to try out the working world, the BYC is subsidized by annual fund donations, grants, and funds approved at town meeting. A grant from the Maine Farmland Trust in Blue Hill helps to fund the BYC’s work on a garden the program shares with the Brooklin School. The teens also raise funds for the program through projects such as the chicken barbecue at the town’s Fourth of July celebration, a bottle drop in Brooklin village, a stand at the Thursday farmers market and other projects.



Employers are billed for the teens’ time at minimum wage, while program funds cover Social Security and other employment taxes as well as the costs of coordinator salary, transportation, and equipment.



Brionna Blodgett of Brooklin is the program’s coordinator, with Maya Sealander supervising BYC apprentices’ work in the garden and farmstand. The BYC will be based at the Brooklin School.



Homeowners who want to offer work can call Blodgett at 266-2946 or write to the Brooklin Youth Corps, P.O. Box 141, Brooklin 04616.

