Lemonade stand raises money to combat child cancer

News Feature

From left, Emily Ingeneri, Jemma Fitzpatrick, Zuzu Fitapatrick and Georgia Clews volunteer their Saturday morning to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

by Anne Berleant

For two hours on a Saturday morning, area youth gave their time, and smiles, wooing passers-by in cars and on foot to stop in for lemonade in support of a good cause.



The lemonade stand was set up on the lawn of the Blue Hill Public Library on Saturday morning, July 22, to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Named for the child who held her first fundraiser lemonade stand at age 4, three years after she was diagnosed with the childhood cancer neuroblastoma, lemonade stands in her name around the nation raised $1 million to help fight childhood cancer before she died at age 8.



The library’s group of 18 young volunteers raised $245.18, well over its $100 goal, selling about 80 glasses of lemonade.



Strong sunshine on the dappled lawn made for good sales of three varieties of lemonade: traditional, strawberry with fresh raspberries, and melon with mint, served with ice or without. It tasted tart, sweet, and icy cold, and was also served with a smile.



Blue Hill Library Youth Services Librarian Libby Edwardson said Alex’s Lemonade Stand was one of the more successful projects stemming from the youth program “52 Weeks of Giving.”



“We think it’s really important for kids to give back,” Edwardson said.

