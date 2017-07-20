News Feature

Surry Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 20, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 20, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017 Talking ticks: prevention is front line against Lyme disease

by Anne Berleant

A lively presentation on ticks and tick-borne diseases by Dr. Beatrice M. Szantyr, medical adviser to the MaineLyme organization, was grounded in her premise that, “What you don’t know can hurt you.”



Hosted by the Surry Garden Club at Rural Hall on July 12, Szantyr noted the rapid increase in Lyme disease, the most prevalent tick-borne disease, in Maine and Hancock County. Statewide, 1,730 cases were diagnosed between 1990 and 2004; since then, the cases are five-fold. Hancock County now has one of the highest rates of Lyme disease: 268.9 per 100,000 people in 2016, compared to the statewide rate of 108 cases.



“It’s always been an issue here,” Szantyr said, “but I understand it’s a bigger issue this year.”



In first learning about Lyme disease and its carrier, deer ticks, 20 years ago, Szantyr said she was “stunned to discover what I didn’t know that was knowable.”



Anyone is at risk for Lyme disease if they spend time outdoors, particularly in areas of long grass and trees. Ticks crawl upward and then drop onto animals, attach and feed, and then drop off to begin their climb upward again. Once infected, a tick remains infected for its life span, infecting the animals it feeds on.



Preventing attachment is the first line of defense against Lyme disease, and Szantyr presented the best ways to do this when hiking, gardening or involved in outdoor activities in nature:



Treat clothing with permethrin.



Treat skin with insect repellents.



Tuck shirt into pants and pants into socks.



Wear light colored clothing for an easier time finding ticks.



When walking on a trail in the woods, keep to the middle rather than the sides.



If a tick is found attached—they seek warm, closed areas of the body such as the back of the knees, groin, scalp, bra strap line, waist band line, and underarms—identify whether it is a deer tick. Deer ticks have a dark, uniform color while dog or wood ticks have a white, lacy marking on their backs.



Remove ticks with a tick remover, or see your doctor; ticks may be sent to a lab to check whether they are Lyme carriers.



“Prevention and early recognition are your best friends,” Szantyr said.



Ticks survive above freezing temperatures, and are most active in June through August. Deer tick nymphs are the size of a poppy seed, adults the size of a freckle.



The reason we don’t feel a tick bite is because tick saliva contains a numbing substance, Szantyr said, along with a cementing substance that helps it stick to skin, blood thinners and immunosuppressors, which combine for “a lovely set up” for infecting blood.



The infamous bulls-eye or other rash alerting one to the presence of Lyme disease occurs in about half of all cases. Other symptoms are similar to the flu, including aching joints and fatigue. A “hallmark of Lyme” is that joint pain tends to migrate throughout one’s body, Szantyr said.



Without early treatment, the disease spreads, but Szantyr noted a success rate of 75 percent of those treated with antibiotics for three weeks, with a second cycle of treatment succeeding if the first does not.



Lyme disease maybe the most prevalent tick-borne disease but it’s not the only one. Lone star ticks, dark in color with a “tell-tale lone star” on their backs, transmit STARI disease, which Szantyr described as indistinguishable from Lyme disease in its symptoms. Other pathogens include babesia, anaplasma, and the powassam virus, which can be transmitted in 15 minutes and may be fatal.



“Ticks are not our friends,” Szantyr said, a warning that, while perhaps an understatement, was also the starting point for tick-borne disease prevention.



For more information on Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, visit LymeDiseaseAssociation.org and mainelyme.org.

