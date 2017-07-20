Petition started to keep ‘big box’ stores out of Blue Hill

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Following the recent planning board approval for a South Street commercial building which the developer said would likely be leased to Family Dollar, one Blue Hill resident is trying to gather support for change, and people are responding.



As of July 17, over 200 people had signed the “Save Blue Hill” petition, started by Olivia Bruno and accessible at ipetitions.com/petition/save-blue-hill, and it is being shared on Facebook and Instagram.



With no zoning ordinance, and a commercial site plan ordinance that doesn’t limit specific commercial use, residents at the public hearing understood they were powerless to stop developer Tom Ellis from putting whatever business he chose into his building.



“It’s an open question whether people will try to suggest changes or drop it until the next [application],” Planning Board Chairman Scott Miller told selectmen on July 13.



Bruno agrees.



“We’re only getting mad when something happens,” she said, citing Dunkin’ Donuts, opened on South Street in 2013, and now Family Dollar. “If we want to stop that from happening, we have to get together and do something about it.”



The petition states: “As a town, we are currently at a crossroads. Will we let big corporate businesses like ‘Family Dollar’ infiltrate our little oasis? Will we become a grey, sunken, town with failing local businesses who cannot compete with national chains? No. We will not. We must come together as a community and fight for our neighbors, for the future of our town.”



Bruno plans to bring the petition to selectmen within the next two or three weeks, but she hopes they will read the dozens of comments included with the signatures.



“I’m hoping that with this petition we can get more ordinances and hopefully just [get the town to] consider having another plan put in place,” she said. “I’m really trying to get the town to come together and focus on local businesses, especially, and promoting a more centralized economy for the town itself.”

