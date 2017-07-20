News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017
Bluff Head Preserve in Sedgwick
by Shiloh Eaton
Located in Sedgwick just down Rope Ferry Road, the Bluff Head Preserve was opened in 2016. The preserve consists of four short trails that combine to make a one-mile hike. Varied topography and amazing stonework bring the hiker through the moderate trail and to the top for a panoramic view of the Bagaduce River.
Rating: Moderate
Location: .2 mi. down Rope Ferry Rd., Sedgwick
Time: 30 min
Length: 1.2 mi