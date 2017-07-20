Bluff Head Preserve in Sedgwick

News Feature

by Shiloh Eaton

Located in Sedgwick just down Rope Ferry Road, the Bluff Head Preserve was opened in 2016. The preserve consists of four short trails that combine to make a one-mile hike. Varied topography and amazing stonework bring the hiker through the moderate trail and to the top for a panoramic view of the Bagaduce River.



Rating: Moderate

Location: .2 mi. down Rope Ferry Rd., Sedgwick

Time: 30 min

Length: 1.2 mi

