Tarantula, turtle and ‘Mr. Peepers’ enthrall, teach

News Feature

A magnifying glass and a tarantula prove a hit at a Chewonki Foundation event at the Friend Memorial Library in Brooklin on July 17.

by Anne Berleant

Humans have long looked to the animal and insect world to learn how to make things work, or work better.



Biomimicry, as the practice is called, was presented in a highly entertaining and informative way for children and adults at the Friend Memorial Library on July 17 when Christoffer Scott of the Chewonki Foundation brought a traveling natural history zoo consisting of a tarantula, a box turtle and a duck.



Everyone there had the opportunity to see each live specimen out of its cage and quite up close, as Scott outlined the ways biomimicry has influenced engineering, recreation and everyday objects.



“We have been doing [biomimicry] forever,” Scott said.



Scott pulled Mr. Peepers, the duck, from his cage before outlining how Ben Franklin invented flippers from examining duck feet. Mr. Peepers, 20 years old but still able to fly, stood in his harness and ate worms. The audience oohed and aahed.



The silence of the great horned owl’s flapping wings, so as to not warn its prey, is used to reduce noise in windmills.



The way a kingfisher’s beak enters the water without making a splash is copied in so-called bullet trains to reduce the sonic boom when they exit a tunnel.



How a sea urchin inches along the bottom of the ocean, scraping up food with its mouth, is mimicked by the Mars rover to scrape up samples of rock and Martian debris.



The thousands of tiny hairs on a tarantula’s foot, that let it grip any surface, are duplicated in gecko tape, where a square inch stuck to glass can hold up to 300 pounds.



The tarantula was “super cool,” one young audience member noted, and everyone agreed.



The Chewonki Foundation, established in 1915 and located in Wiscassett, is “a little community of scientists and teachers and students,” Scott said. Among other projects, Chewonki brings its educational outreach programs to schools and communities throughout Maine.

