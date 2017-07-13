New café adds food options to downtown Blue Hill

News Feature

by Cora Curtis

Look for the big cupcake with blue frosting and you will find yourself on the doorstep of MáVa’s Café—a new addition to downtown Blue Hill, bringing with it a smörgåsbord of baker’s delights.



MáVa’s Café, which holds the designations of bakery, café, and smoothie bar, offers a sprawling menu of food and baked goods.



The opening of MáVa’s Café earlier this summer marked the realization of Shawna Pasternack’s childhood dream. As a little girl, her grandmother taught her how to bake, which sparked her passion for pastries. Before opening the bakery, Pasternack and her husband Dan ran a small baking business out of their home, filling commissioned orders and specializing in cupcakes. Shawna also worked at the Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. After living in Blue Hill for 11 years, the Pasternacks saw an opportunity to take their business to the next level and seized it. They named their new bakery café by combining the names of their two young daughters, Maddie and Ava.



In the early morning hours, six days a week, Shawna dons one of her grandmother’s vintage aprons and gets to work. Everything is baked fresh daily. Their busy oven yields cupcakes, cookies, tarts, cannoli, cream horns, whoopie pies and cupcakes, including gluten free options. Almost all of the ingredients used are organic and there are no dyes or artificial colors with the exception of occasional sprinkles. Even the red velvet cupcakes get their color from locally sourced beets. Vegetables from Horsepower farm are used in all of Máva’s sandwiches and salads. They still fill special orders, including modest decorated cakes.



Dan and Shawna are grateful for the overwhelming support they have already been shown by local patrons, saying they can’t keep enough menus or business cards in stock because everyone takes them to give to friends. If you don’t know where to start when you first glance at Máva’s chalkboard menu, try the popular Turkey-Avocado croissant sandwich and a fresh smoothie.



MáVa’s Café, located at 49 Water Street in downtown Blue Hill, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

