Blue Hill Bach adds events to festival schedule

News Feature

Blue Hill Bach has added two events to the schedule of festival events this month. On Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at Atlantic Boat Company, 355 Flye Point Road in Brooklin, the public is invited to a free workshop with Baroque dance specialist Carlos Fittante. The session will include learning a few elegant and easy steps and gestures that will be part of the original choreography for the Blue Hill Bach production of Handel’s opera-ballet, Terpsicore. Participants may stay to watch an open rehearsal of the opera that will include the Blue Hill Bach orchestra, chorus, soloists, and corps de ballet featuring local dancers.



On Friday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m., immediately following “Bach’s Lunch,” there will be a lecture-demonstration in the Howard Room of Blue Hill Public Library; cellist Sarah Freiberg will take musical travelers on a whirlwind trip through “Solo Cello Through the Ages.” Starting in 17th century Modena Italy on Baroque cello, and finishing centuries later in the United States on modern cello, Freiberg will talk about the development of the violincello. Playing repertoire from several periods, she will demonstrate various styles of playing, and techniques used in performing on the two instruments. Admission is free.



The Blue Hill Bach festival begins on Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill, with a program titled “1723: Herr Bach Comes to Town.” On Friday, July 21, at 5 p.m., a semi-staged production of Handel’s Terpsicore will be presented at The Baroque Café, which will include refreshments and an opportunity for audience members to dance with Baroque dance specialist Carlos Fittante, at Atlantic Boat Company, 355 Flye Point Road in Brooklin. The all-Bach festival finale will be presented on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Hill First Congregational Church, 22 Tenney Hill. For tickets and information go to bluehillbach.org or call 613-5454.

