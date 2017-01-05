Sedgwick school board begins budget process with 2.1 percent increase, staffing reductions

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A first draft of the 2017-18 school budget shows a 2.1 percent or $47,311 increase for a total $2,365,699.



“Our goal was to keep it under two percent,” Superintendent Chris Elkington said, presenting the draft at the December 20 board meeting.



With placeholders for increases in staff salaries and insurance, and no carry-forward balance calculated or state subsidy amount available, the draft is a starting point and may go through several drafts before the board presents it to the selectmen for review and approves it for the town meeting warrant.



Increases of just under $25,000 each in elementary and secondary instruction and a $31,000 capital project to re-side and trim a gym wall have been partially offset by eliminating a technology coordinator position and an ed. tech. position. Central office and superintendent costs are up about $11,000, mainly because of an increase in Sedgwick’s calculated share.



Technology coordinator Larry Cassis addressed the board, asking that members “make an informed decision moving forward” with an “understanding of the components of what I do behind the scenes.”



Special education costs are down just below $5,000, but Special Services Director O.J. Logue noted, “How do you predict who comes into your district?”



He also discussed a union-wide $39,000 grant to be used for RTI, or Response to Intervention, teacher professional development, to “hopefully circumvent some students needing special education.”



The grant is not new money but state funds unspent over the last two years. “We’re given one last opportunity to spend it,” Logue said.



Also, the school was placed on a state collective action plan for Title 1 in December due to grants submitted but not authorized by the previous superintendent.



The state expects fiscal policies and procedures, “which we’ve put in place,” Superintendent Elkington said, along with cross training in central office staff. “That’s going to help us a lot.”

