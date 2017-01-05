News Feature
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 5, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 5, 2017
Officer Daniel Vogel joins Stonington Marine Patrol
From left, Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher, new Marine Patrol Officer Daniel Vogel and Maine Marine Patrol Colonel Jonathan Cornish after recent swearing-in ceremonies.
by Anne Berleant
Newly minted Marine Patrol Officer Daniel Vogel will be assigned to the Deer Isle-Stonington area after completing 45 days of field training.
He comes into law enforcement service with half a dozen certifications in hand: EMT Basic, Interior Firefighter, Pump Operator, Fire Survival, SCUBA and Ice Rescue, he told Penobscot Bay Press in a recent email interview.
“I’m ready to go to work and I’m ready for the challenge,” he said.
A former Piseco, N.Y., resident, Vogel served as a reserve officer in the Old Orchard Beach Police Department last summer, holds a degree in Forest Technologies, and completed phases one and two of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy pre-service program before completing its 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.
He has also served as volunteer fire and ambulance personnel, spent six years as a ski instructor in Oak Mountain, N.Y., and as head mechanic for a New York Yamaha dealership.
Why enter the Maine Marine Patrol?
“I’ve always been a sportsman, and environmental conservation has always been important to me and, I believe, for future generations,” he replied. “I enjoy hunting and fishing so the availability of opportunity to pursue those passions made living and working in Maine a good choice.”