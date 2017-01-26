Special education costs spike Blue Hill’s 2017-18 school budget

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Mandated by federal law and changeable—those are the key components of special education costs for school districts, where one student in a private high school can cost over $65,000, and a one-on-one ed. tech. over $30,000 in salary and benefits.



Special education has accounted for 10 to 13 percent of the total Blue Hill school budget over the last decade but is projected for around 15 percent for 2017-18, before any other increases.



“It’s a big part of the budget, and probably always will be,” Superintendent Mark Hurvitt told Blue Hill School Board members on January 19.



Special Education Director Sheila Irvine was more specific.



“My budget is up [close to] 25 percent,” she said, before digging into the $868,906 special education budget projected for 2017-18. High school costs account for about $222,000, the special education office for about $56,000, and elementary special education for the rest.



More than half of the $165,143 increase over last year’s budget of $703,763 comes from projected high school tuition and ed. tech. costs.



“Special education kids move more than [other] kids,” Hurvitt said after the meeting. “You take your best shot, but try not to budget for everything that can wrong.”



At the elementary school level, ed. tech. health insurance is up nearly $16,000, and speech pathology services are projected at $88,000. Previously filled as a staff position, at a significantly cheaper cost, there were no applicants when advertised last year, Irvine said. She will advertise the position again.



Federal grants cover a portion of special education costs. This year, that number was just under $90,000, allocated for ed. tech. costs, transportation, contracted services and materials.



But to safeguard against unexpected special education costs, the board plans to request $70,000 for a new special education reserve account.



“Most towns have a special education reserve because you never know what can happen,” Hurvitt said. “I think we have to establish a reserve.”

