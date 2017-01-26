2017 brings changes to Blue Hill Heritage Trust

News Feature

From left, Assoicate Director George Fields, Executive Director Hans Carlson, Development and Outreach Director Chrissy Allen and Membership Coordinator Laura Blandford in the new Blue Hill Heritage Trust headquarters.

by Anne Berleant

January marked a change in location and leadership at Blue Hill Heritage Trust. The nonprofit conservation organization, an institution on the Peninsula since 1985, moved into a spacious and modern home on Hinckley Ridge Road from its previous headquarters on Mountain Road, days after Hans Carlson officially took on executive director duties.



Carlson holds a PhD in environmental history from the University of Maine in Orono and taught there for seven years, in the Pennsylvania State University system and in Minneapolis. Previous to taking the position in Blue Hill, Carlson served as executive director of Great Mountain Forest, in Connecticut.



“My interests are in the way that human communities live with their land,” he said in a recent interview. “Stewardship is a big part of that. Not just the nuts and bolts of making a trail or taking care of a wood lot but the way we think of our responsibility as stewards of the land.”



Carlson returned to New England from Minneapolis in 2008 to look after his parents, a time when the economic climate meant teaching positions had dried up.



“It seemed like a tragedy at the time,” he said, “but it was a chance to be involved with more real things.”



At Great Mountain, Carlson said he had the opportunity to work with community and people, alongside ecology and conservation.



As BHHT’s executive director, Carlson will bring to completion the purchase of 2,200 acres in Surry, along the Blue Hill town line, a project former executive director Jim Dow negotiated and secured a $500,000 grant towards its purchase. It will be the largest parcel that Blue Hill Heritage Trust oversees, and it remains open to the public during the pre-acquisition process.



“New England has a strong tradition of [stewardship],” Carlson said. “As we move into a new century, it’s an ongoing conversation, how you take care of our land. We have a role to play in that.”



For the immediate future, Carlson plans to visit all the Trust properties.



“We are now responsible for a significant acreage of land, and part of seven communities…My first job is to get to know the community.”

