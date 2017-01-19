DMR acquaculture hearing pushes question of Bagaduce River use

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The use of a natural resource prized as a wildlife habitat and by oyster farmers for its warm, shallow waters will take center stage at a public hearing on January 24 and 25 at Penobscot Community School.



An application by Taunton Bay Oyster Co. owner Michael Briggs for a 23-acre aquaculture lease in Bagaduce River’s Northern Bay proposes growing a maximum of 4.3 million American oysters on three tracts near Aunt Mollie Island, Sparks Island and Gravel Island using suspended and bottom culture farming utilizing wire cages, polyethylene mesh bags and polyethylene floats, and regular boat traffic and gas-powered operations.



The 12-mile river currently supports 12.5 leased aquaculture acres south of the Davis Narrows Bridge in Brooksville, and 34 limited purpose aquaculture licenses, each for one year and covering no more than 400 square feet.



At the hearing, testimony will be taken from the applicant and witnesses, a DMR biologist, federal, state or local agencies, interveners and the public, followed by questioning of witnesses by all parties.



The DMR approves leases based on statutory criteria that the operation not unreasonably interfere with navigation, fishing, ingress or egress of property owners within 1,000 feet, public use within 1,000 feet of public beaches, parks or docks and the ability of the site and surrounding areas to support ecologically significant flora and fauna. The lease must not result in unreasonable impact from noise or light at its boundaries, and comply with DMR rules to minimize its visual impact. The proposed site “absolutely meets the criteria,” Briggs said.



How the DMR measures what is unreasonable interference and impact is likely to be a major talking point, based on a 2013 hearing for a standard lease application for Surry’s Morgan Bay that stretched over 24 hours in a nearly three-month period.



“I know who’s fighting it,” said Briggs, who operates five leased sites totaling 27 acres in Taunton Bay and Hog Bay. “I fully expect a long hearing.”



Caren Plank owns Sparks and Aunt Mollie islands and is one of 22 riparian landowners near the lease site. She was granted intervener status, as was Bill McWeeney (see his Another View editorial on page 4).



“There’s a lot to be said,” Plank said. “Both [islands] shelter a lot of wildlife and are utilized by a wide variety of fishermen for clamming and lobstering. There’s been a balanced and respectful use by both for a very long time.” The application and DMR site report can be viewed online at maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html.

