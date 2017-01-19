Brooklin adjusts 2017-18 school budget to reflect enrollment numbers

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A January 10 school board discussion on the 2017-18 budget centered as much on the specific numbers as on best use and maintenance of a carryforward balance.



The budget draft totals $1,832,913, an increase just under 2 percent.



Carryforward is the money left at the end of the year to be used for future budgets, usually at least two years ahead, but in order to have carryforward, a budget can’t be too tight. Elkington had stressed a tight 2017-18 budget, cutting costs across the board to reflect the current student number.



“There’s a danger,” Frank Bianco said. “When you make a budget reflect what you spend, you need a new mindset [toward carryforward].”



A second issue regarding creating a tight budget is that of unexpected costs.



A burst pipe in the gym wall in December led to relatively high costs for repair, including the fabrication of a special part—the kind of incident that no budget can predict.



“If our budget was, in fact, to the penny, we’d have to go back to the town potentially for every overage over $5,000,” Chairman Paige Morse said after the meeting. “That’s what you want to avoid.”



The current draft also includes staff cuts of one full-time special education ed. tech. position and fewer library hours, reflecting low K-8 student numbers of 42 projected for 2017-18. Special education needs for pre-K students are state funded.



The one new position is a pre-K ed. tech., already hired this year due to a larger class than expected. A 15-student pre-K class is projected for next year.



While a new tuition policy for out-of-district students, designed to increase enrollment, is expected to be in place this spring, it does not allow for tuition students to drive additional staff hires.



The board has a budget meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 19, at 6 p.m., with a vote likely the following week, to make a February 2 deadline for presenting a final budget to selectmen.



Morse said the board was in agreement over the budget numbers, but proposed reserve account requests—$30,000 for maintenance, $3,000 for fuel, and $23,000 for secondary tuition—may still be adjusted.



But the biggest question surrounds the carryforward.



“I think that will be the discussion moving forward,” Morse said.

