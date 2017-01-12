‘Open Design Night’ will explore options for playground design

News Feature

The Sedgwick Community Playground Committee and the Sedgwick School PTF invite all Peninsula residents and their families to participate in an Open Design Night at the Sedgwick Elementary School gym on Friday, January 20, at 5 p.m.



The goal of this event is to build continuous community engagement in the design phase of the Peninsula’s newest Community Playground, to be built on the campus of the Sedgwick School.



The evening will start with a brief report on fundraising activities (which so far total in excess of $41,000), some notes about scheduling for equipment purchase and groundwork and preliminary planning for the Community Build Day to take place on Saturday, May 20.



Participants will be given design kits, boxes filled with a variety of creative supplies that they will use in small groups to brainstorm possible design and landscape features for the new play space. The workshop will loosely follow the architectural charrette style of meeting, a collaborative session in which a group of designers drafts a solution to a design problem. Penobscot architect Tom Buesse will be on hand to facilitate the discussion, while artist and Playground Committee chairperson Michele Levesque will lead participants in the physical creation of design models.



The product of this workshop will be a conceptual plan for the selection, design and layout of the new playground equipment and associated landscaping.



A meal, provided by Levesque’s Sargentville restaurant will be served, followed with a selection of Morton’s Moo ice cream for dessert. This event is free of charge and is open to everyone.



For more information, or to reserve a space, contact Michele Levesque at 359-2486 or playground@elelfrijoles.com.

