Blue Hill moves to prohibit retail marijuana establishments

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Selectmen unanimously approved placing a new ordinance prohibiting all retail marijuana establishments before voters at a special town meeting.



If adopted, no person or business could sell, cultivate, or test retail marijuana or marijuana products or operate a marijuana social club. Medical marijuana is specifically excluded from any prohibition.



The ordinance, written in boilerplate language by Maine Municipal Association, is an attempt to get ahead of the Marijuana Legalization Act, a state referendum passed in November, which allows the possession and use of marijuana by adults over the age of 21, in amounts up to 2.5 ounces, residential cultivation up to six flowering plants, retail marijuana establishments and social clubs, and commercial growing, distributing, testing and licensing, all to be regulated by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.



The Act allows municipalities to prohibit or limit the number of retail marijuana establishments and marijuana social clubs.



Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz said the town attorney recommended selectmen place the ordinance before voters ahead of the upcoming legislative rule-making process, which may make prohibiting such establishments more difficult.



Schatz said the proposed ordinance is a starting point, and, if adopted, can be amended in the future if voters feel such establishments should be limited in number, not prohibited.



Blue Hill voters favored the Marijuana Legalization Act 957-842 during the November General Election. Statewide, the referendum passed by a hair over 0.5 percent. An official recount request was withdrawn on December 17.



A public hearing will precede the special town meeting, the date of which is not yet set.

