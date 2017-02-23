Brooksville voters to consider reduced municipal budget

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The proposed municipal budget of $893,192 is down by a little more than $39,000, the result of two key factors: the final payment on the fire department’s 2011 fire truck and the mild winter.



The town generally aims to keep the winter roads budget at $240,000. This winter—until last week—has been relatively mild, so the town drew less from that budget line. The winter roads account will carry over more than usual into 2017, and, as a result the town will need to allocate $80,000 less at town meeting.



Last year, the town made its final $36,000 payment on the fire truck, which helped to reduce the overall town budget.



Those decreases were offset by increases in other accounts. Rising insurance costs along with an increase in the number of town employees participating resulted in an increase of $22,000 across the two health insurance programs the town offers.



Although the town paid off the fire truck loan, the budget includes $10,000 for the fire truck reserve account, which will build in anticipation of a new fire truck. The budget also increases by $5,000 the amount to be added to the Property Revaluation Reserve account. That is an expensive process, although the town is currently at 101 percent valuation and no revaluation is anticipated in the near future.



The selectmen also included an additional $3,000 for the Brooksville Bicentennial Celebration this year. They also increased the current administration account to $120,000, up $10,000. That account was overdrawn in 2016.



Walker Pond

The town budget asks voters for $20,000 for the Sedgwick/Brooksville Town Landing account which funds the operation of the jointly-owned town landing on Walker Pond. That amount represents a $5,000 increase over last year. Voters in Sedgwick also will be asked to approve the same amount.



The increase is necessary, according to town officials, in order to deal with erosion on one of the steep hills leading down to the landing. Although the towns have made some improvements in that area, the selectmen think that paving a section of the road will help the situation.



In a separate article, voters will be asked to authorize the selectmen to sign a contract to cut and sell wood on the Walker Pond property. The two towns have a forestry plan for the site and have cut wood in the past, but most of what has been harvested has been used for improvements on the property. The planned wood harvesting project would sell the harvested wood and any funds would be allocated for continued maintenance at the property.



Public Service Building Addition

The selectmen have proposed creating a new continuing account to raise funds for an addition to the Public Service Building and have included $10,000 in the budget for that account.



They have no specific plans for an addition at this point, but officials point out that the current office space is cramped and used by a number of town officials beside the selectmen.



When the building was constructed, the meeting room was considered as a potential site for expansion if the need occurred. But that room has become a regular meeting space that is used throughout the year by the town and several local organizations.



The proposed account would build up over the years so funds will be available if and when the town decides to expand.



Marijuana

During balloting on Monday, voters will be asked to adopt a moratorium on retail marijuana sales and other activities in town. The moratorium would last for six months. Maine voters passed a referendum question in November making recreational marijuana use legal in the state. That law went into effect in January, but the state has delayed allowing retail sales and associated activities for at least a year in order to give the Legislature time to develop laws to regulate the new industry.



The proposed moratorium ordinance notes that the unregulated location and operation of retail marijuana stores and social clubs raises “legitimate and substantial questions” about the impact of those activities in the town. It notes that the town needs time to review its own ordinances and to develop reasonable ordinances governing the location and operations of such establishments and specifically states that the purpose of the moratorium is to draft an ordinance or amendment addressing retail marijuana activities in town.



The moratorium would become effective upon adoption.



Other items of interest

Selectmen will ask voters to authorize them and the road commissioner to pursue the possibility of widening and/or relocating the South Wharf Road in West Brooksville. The road, like many town roads, is narrow and runs close to private property lines. But it also provides public access to the water. The selectmen wanted to alert residents that they are looking into options for that road.



Voters also will be asked to authorize the selectmen to notify the state Department of Marine Resources that the town wishes to exercise its exclusive rights to the alewives in the town.



The article stems from the town fish committee which was created last year to work on improving the run of alewives in town. Although that committee receives no town funding, it has been working with neighboring towns on the issue. In order to do anything regarding alewives, however, the state requires the proposed authorization from town voters. That authorization lasts for just one year and will have to be voted on each year.



Municipal Budget: $893,192

(not including county tax)

Decrease: $39,169

Warrant articles: municipal 71; school 19

Voting: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, March 6, at the Public Service Building

Business Meeting: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, at the school.

