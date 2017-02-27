Blue Hill to see contested selectmen, school board races

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The deadline for handing in nomination papers for town elections passed on February 20, and two contested races will be on the April 7 ballot.



For a three-year selectman seat, seven-term incumbent John Bannister has returned papers.



Ellen Best, who narrowly lost in a five-way race in 2013, has also returned papers.



For two open school board seats, three candidates have returned papers.



Current board member Rebecca Conable has returned papers for a three-year seat. Conable ran in a two-seat, three-person race in 2015 and lost but was appointed by the board in 2016 to finish the term of a member who stepped down.



Jonathan Smallidge, a former three-term board member who stepped down in 2013, has returned papers, as has first-time candidate Amy Houghton.



One candidate has returned papers for two open, three-year planning board seats, incumbent and current board chairman David Scott Miller.

