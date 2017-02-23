2017-18 Sedgwick school budget increase offset by existing revenue

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A $2.4 million school budget up 3.3 percent or $75,766 will be presented to voters at town meeting; however, the increase to taxation is lower, at 1.9 percent or $41,000. The difference comes from using $10,000 in balance forward and $31,000 from the Education Maintenance Reserve Account.



The $31,000 reserve account request will be used to pay for repairs to the outside gym wall.



Increases across budget lines, mainly in special education costs ($31,136), secondary education ($34,675), teacher salary and health insurance costs ($11,681), operations and maintenance ($9,123), and superintendent and central office budget ($11,032), total $97,647.



School principal office costs are down $6,800, and a technology position has been eliminated, with the incoming principal expected to serve as director of technology. With the elimination of an ed. tech. position, those savings total about $61,000.



Estimated state and federal revenue is $172,000 in state subsidy, $58,000 in federal No Child Left Behind funds, $42,000 in special education local entitlement, and $49,000 in school lunch reimbursement, for a total of $319,000.



Voters will also be asked to decide whether to reinstate a budget validation referendum vote, which takes place one week after the school budget is approved at town meeting. If approved, it would become effective July 1, 2017.



Proposed 2017-18 school budget

Total: $2,400,641

Increase: $75,766 - 3.3 percent

Taxation Increase: $41,000 - 1.9 percent

Estimated State/Federal Contribution: $319,000 - 13 percent

Special Warrant Article: Use $31,000 from Education Maintenance Reserve

Referendum Question: Reinstate budget validation referendum vote

