Peninsula Skating Association announces latest rink improvements

News Feature

Tim Laflam and his young skaters, left, Jim Church and Rich Boulet gather in front of the newly constructed garage beside the rink.

Skaters this winter have been enjoying the improved condition of the Blue Hill town rink and extended skating hours, thanks to two significant projects undertaken by Peninsula Skating Association volunteers last fall: new lighting and a garage to house ice maintenance equipment.



Four utility poles were installed with energy-efficient LED lights to provide stronger, balanced, and more reliable lighting. Buried electric lines offer a less obstructed view of Blue Hill Mountain from the rink. Terry Wessel of Wessel Electric did the electrical work, and Winkumpaugh Line Construction installed the poles; both were generous with their work and expertise, according to a news release from the Skating Association.



The additional lighting has allowed for longer open-skate sessions after school, with adult pick-up hockey taking place later in the day. “It’s a win-win for everyone,” says PSA Committee Chairman Rich Boulet. “Hockey players can play after typical work hours, and after-school skaters can enjoy the rink right up to dinnertime.”



Volunteer Jim Church coordinated the lighting installation as well as the construction of a garage to house equipment essential to rink maintenance, including a tractor with front snow blower donated last year for clearing the ice. He worked in collaboration with fellow volunteers Tim Laflam and Boulet. Many other volunteers—all skaters and hockey players—contributed to the projects.



“Keeping good ice sometimes means that snow removal has to happen at just the right time,” Church said. He cited an example of snow followed by rain and then rapidly dropping temperatures that would have closed the rink for days last year, had it not been for the quick attention of volunteers using the new snow removal equipment.



The town of Blue Hill covers some basic needs of the rink such as electricity and plowing of the parking lot, and the town provided the site work for the garage. The town also accepts tax-deductible donations on behalf of the PSA toward the ongoing operations of the rink. The recent improvements were made possible through an anonymous donation.



The PSA invites community support in the form of either financial contributions or volunteer assistance, especially to maintain the ice surface throughout the winter.



For more information or to join the email list for volunteers, email Rich Boulet at richard.boulet@gmail.com. Contributions can be dropped off at the town office or mailed to PSA Rink, c/o Town of Blue Hill, PO Box 412, Blue Hill, ME 04614. To stay updated on rink conditions and the skating schedule, visit the PSA on Facebook (facebook.com/PSARink).

