Sedgwick car crash claims life of Blue Hill woman

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

A two-car accident that occurred February 1 on Route 15 in Sedgwick has claimed the life of Blue Hill resident Sara Wardamasky. Road and weather conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash as early morning snow fell, making for a slippery commute, according to a news release from the Maine State Police.



Wardamasky was traveling southbound at 10:30 a.m., operating a 2004 Subaru wagon. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2012 Ford F150 pick-up truck driven by Jacob Taber of Bakersfield, California.



Wardamasky was pronounced dead at the scene. Tabor was not injured as a result of the accident.



Route 15 was closed for a number of hours while the accident scene was processed and cleared.



Col. Danny Ryan of the Maine State Police is the primary investigator, assisted by Sgt. Timothy Varney, Tr. Jacob Ferland, Tr. Travis Chapman, and Deputy Frost of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



Sedgwick Fire Department assisted and Peninsula Ambulance responded to the scene.

