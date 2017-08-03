South Street-to-Parker Point Trail in Blue Hill

News Feature

by Shiloh Eaton

For anyone traveling by foot, the South Street-to-Parker Point Trail can be used as a shortcut, connecting two areas of Blue Hill through a scenic forest. Giant trees and several streams decorate the half-mile hike. Trail parking can be found on the Parker Point Road, by the historic (but no longer used) Dodge Fountain. Take the trail back, or exit at Mainscape and continue back along the sidewalks of Routes 175 and 15 to make a longer “loop.”



Rating: Moderate

Location: 1 mile down the Parker Point Rd., Blue Hill, or South St., Blue Hill, beside Mainescape

Time: 30 min.

Length: .5 mi. (one way).

