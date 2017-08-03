Island Ad-Vantages Logo

Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 3, 2017
South Street-to-Parker Point Trail in Blue Hill

Photo by Shiloh Eaton

by Shiloh Eaton

For anyone traveling by foot, the South Street-to-Parker Point Trail can be used as a shortcut, connecting two areas of Blue Hill through a scenic forest. Giant trees and several streams decorate the half-mile hike. Trail parking can be found on the Parker Point Road, by the historic (but no longer used) Dodge Fountain. Take the trail back, or exit at Mainscape and continue back along the sidewalks of Routes 175 and 15 to make a longer “loop.”

Rating: Moderate
Location: 1 mile down the Parker Point Rd., Blue Hill, or South St., Blue Hill, beside Mainescape
Time: 30 min.
Length: .5 mi. (one way).


GALLERY — South Street-to-Parker Point Trail
Fallen trees

Fallen trees can be found along the South Street to Parker Point Trail.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
Giant trees along the path

Weave between giant trees along the path.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
Stuck in a tree

Who knows what one may find up a tree?

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
Hiding mushrooms

Keep a sharp eye out for any hiding mushrooms.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
