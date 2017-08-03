News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, August 3, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, August 3, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, August 3, 2017 Novelist Richard Russo to read in Blue Hill

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo will read and sign books Wednesday, August 9, as a teaser event for Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival debuting in October. Russo’s reading will start at 7 p.m. at the Bay School’s Emlen Hall on South Street in Blue Hill. The event is co-sponsored by Blue Hill Books.



Russo will read from his latest book, Trajectory, a collection of short fiction published in May of this year.



Described as “a master of rich characters and pitch-perfect descriptions of small town America,” Russo’s writing is gritty, often surprising and always revealing. He is the author of eight novels, two short-story collections, and the memoir Elsewhere. In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls, which he later adapted into an award-winning HBO miniseries. His novel Nobody’s Fool also became a successful film.



Word, scheduled for October 20-22, will create an annual literary arts festival for all age groups. The festival aims to foster, promote, and celebrate the oral and written arts while acknowledging the rich literary life that already exists in the region. Word also will have a year-round presence, publicizing local literary events at facebook.com/Word.BlueHill, and on its website, wordfestival.org.



Word is funded in part by the Maine Community Foundation. The steering committee is raising additional funds and seeking sponsorships over the summer. Further information about the Russo reading is available at Blue Hill Books, 374-5632, or at word.bluehill@gmail.com.

