News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 3, 2017 Blue Hill retail marijuana gets first public meeting Four prohibition ordinances proposed

by Anne Berleant

Blue Hill Selectmen will hold a public meeting on August 10 on four proposed ordinances prohibiting retail marijuana, for stores, which also covers social clubs; testing facilities; cultivation; and manufacturing facilities. Conduct regarding medical marijuana, already legal in Maine, is expressly excepted from the prohibitions.



A town moratorium on retail marijuana expires on December 31. Selectmen have said that holding a vote on prohibiting retail marijuana before then will allow selectmen time to craft regulations and new ordinances if any or all of the prohibitions are voted down.



Cultivating marijuana for personal use, within a prescribed number of plants, and possession of marijuana up to 2.5 ounces is already legal for adults over 21 under the Marijuana Legalization Act, approved by Maine voters last November.



It is the recreational retail operations that are being addressed at the state and local level. A statewide moratorium is in effect until February 1, giving time for regulatory framework to be created. Whether the state will meet that deadline is unknown.



The proposed ordinances are available at townofbluehillmaine.org.



Public meeting on prohibiting retail marijuana

August 10, 6:30 p.m., town hall

