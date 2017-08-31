MERI lecture offers new look at climate change politics, environmental threats

News Feature

The loss of Arctic permafrost, rising sea levels, increases in temperature, severe droughts, the melting Greenland ice sheet and ocean acidification are all evidence of climate change in plain sight, according to a news release from Marine & Environmental Research Institute. The devastating destruction and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey is another grim reminder of our changing weather and climate patterns.



Dr. Jeremy Jackson, whose dire predictions about climate change include more severe weather, will share his perspective in a talk: “From Problems to Solutions: Moving Beyond Environmental Doom and Gloom” on Wednesday, September 6, at 6 p.m. with a reception for the speaker at 5:30 p.m. at the MERI Center For Environmental Studies, 55 Main Street in Blue Hill. All MERI lectures are free and open to the public.



Jackson is the Ritter Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Director of the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography as well as a Senior Scientist Emeritus at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in the Republic of Panama. He was a high-level consulting scientist to previous administrations, including the U.S. Naval War College and expresses grave concerns for the environmental policies of the current US policy makers that are backtracking on years of progress on managing climate change, the release said. However, he also has evidence that in the face of this there are definitely reasons to be optimistic about the future.

