Brooksville Parade features 200th birthday cake

News Feature

Brooksville is celebrating its 200th anniversary this summer with a number of events, including a boat parade and the upcoming parade in town on August 5. Pictured, a boat decorated to wish the town of Brooksville a happy birthday participates in the boat parade.

by Anne Berleant

A special, 200th birthday edition of the annual Brooksville Day Parade will feature celebrity judges, cash prizes, and a competitive dunk tank contest between Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane and Brooksville Elementary School Principal Cammie Lepper. Plus, a cake celebrating the town’s 200th birthday will be cut into after the parade.



Floats are asked to line up before the parade’s 11 a.m. start Saturday, August 5, on South Wharf Road. They will travel up Coastal Road past the school and then back again. The first place prize is $100, with $50 for second, and $25 for third place, plus a $200 grand prize for the best overall float.



A 9 a.m. craft fair at the school will start off the day, which also includes an archery contest across the road, fingerprinting for child identification purposes by the sheriff’s office, ice cream sundaes by Franklin Burke, and firefighter games.



On Sunday, the annual Darrell Fowler 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m., with registration on Saturday at the parade or before the race. Fortification for racing, or for cheering on the runners, will be provided by a breakfast at the fire department starting at 7 a.m. Proceeds from the breakfast and race benefit the volunteer fire department.



Both of these annual events are being given special treatment as part of a year-long series of events celebrating the Brooksville Bicentennial, giving everyone a chance to celebrate the town, its history and its community.



Brooksville Day Parade

Saturday, August 5 &

Darrel Fowler 5 K

Sunday, August 6

