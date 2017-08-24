Students protested the dress code, and GSA listened

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

When George Stevens Academy issued a revised dress code with “minimum coverage requirements” in August 2016, student response was strong, with some female students protesting publicly on social media what they saw as a disproportionate emphasis on female bodies.



Head of School Tim Seeley responded, creating a new code through a “highly inclusive” process, involving faculty, administrators and students that was issued last spring, he said.



“No school dress code is ever going to please everyone, but what’s really important for a school community is that the process be transparent and democratic, that it welcomes student participation, and makes room for the expression of diverse opinions and feelings,” Seeley said. “I believe our process achieved all those things.”



The language of the new dress code is less prohibitive, mostly stating what is allowed rather than what is not. Spaghetti strap tank tops are now permitted as long as “breasts and pectorals” are covered. Short skirts and dresses are permitted “if paired with any under layer such as athletic shorts or tights.” Bra straps may be visible but not any other bra part. Solid leggings are allowed.



What “must” be covered are midriffs, when shirts are in a neutral position, and rear ends “including when bending down. Underwear should not be seen.”



Shoes must still be worn at all times, and hats may not be, at least during assemblies. Hats in classrooms are okay if the teacher says so. Students may also wear clothing of whatever “gender/genders” they identify with.



And, unlike last year, there is no illustration accompanying the dress code.



“Our new code was rolled out to acceptance within all our constituencies, and without disruption,” Seeley said.

