GSA works to improve free/reduced lunch program

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

While public schools are partially subsidized by the state for meal program costs, and provide reduced cost or free lunches to students who qualify for them, George Stevens Academy, as a private school, has no state-subsidized meal program.



But, with the majority of the Peninsula public school students attending GSA—with their towns paying their tuition—what does that mean for students and their families who previously relied on reduced cost or free breakfast and lunches?



“The school is doing hard work trying to better measure and address the need for reduced-cost lunches within our school population,” Head of School Tim Seeley said.



The cost of lunch at GSA is $5, nearly twice that of nearby public high schools. It does offer a reduced cost or free lunches through a form sent out with school materials before the year starts. Parents or students must fill out the form, return it, and then may follow up with the school. The form is confidential and seen only by the school’s business manager, Fred Heilner.



Seeley said that, “in any given year,” 5 to 10 percent of students have received free or reduced-cost meals.



“It is our policy that no student is ever turned away from lunch for any reason, and great care is taken to respect student privacy,” Seeley said. “We are actively seeking ways to make it as easy and comfortable for those families to participate in our program.”



GSA is working on community partnerships to help address food insecurity on the Peninsula, Seeley said, in “anticipation of greater participation” in the free/reduced cost lunch program. “Food insecurity is a challenge on the Peninsula, and GSA plays an important role in helping meet that challenge.”

