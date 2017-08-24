EPA defines 2018 Callahan Mine cleanup work

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

This has been a relatively quiet year at the Callahan Mine Superfund cleanup site with most of the on-site work focused on monitoring work completed in previous years.



That work has included sampling of residential wells and inspections and sampling of the passive bioreactor installed at the tailings impoundment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maine Department of Environmental Protection reached a settlement agreement with site owner Smith Cove Preservation Trust that, according to Ed Hathaway, the EPA project manager for the site, provides long-term access for the two agencies, allows the use of on-site materials for cleanup activities and restricts land use to prevent groundwater use or residential development.



Hathaway did not discuss the agreement in detail at an informational meeting in Brooksville, but focused more on the plans to begin the cleanup work on the Tailings Impoundment area in 2018. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, working for the EPA, has begun a search for a contractor to do work on that phase, which will include stabilization of the outer wall and drainage controls. Engineers from the Maine Department of Transportation continue to work on designs for that phase of the cleanup.



According to Hathaway, plans include developing a rock quarry at the site for use in the project, which will mean that there will be blasting at the site. “We’re hoping to take as many trucks off the roads as possible,” he told a group of about 20 people at the meeting.



Although residents have been concerned about truck traffic since the cleanup began, they were equally concerned about the planned blasting.



One man argued that “there seems to be enough material on the site,” and noted that the area proposed for the quarry is a wooded area, which will mean cutting trees on a site that has already been ecologically damaged.



Hathaway agreed that it seemed odd to be “mining to address mining,” but noted that the project will require a large quantity of clean rock and their goal is to obtain it as efficiently as possible. Although he said they will use clean rock already mined from the site if available, much of the available rock contains the kinds of elements that they’re trying to cleanup.



“We have to have a rock source that has no sulfites,” he said. “We’ll need about 75,000 cubic yards. I don’t think there’s that much here.”



Residents also questioned the effectiveness of the drain pipe and passive biomass filter system installed in 2015 in an effort to dewater the tailings impoundment and make it more stable. Hathaway said the system is working as expected and that the effluent is relatively clean. Samples taken in April and May, he said, show measurements in parts per billion for copper, one of the key contaminants at the site.



The system is draining about two gallons per minute from the tailings impoundment, which is what engineers expected, he said. Although the system is working as designed, Hathaway said the problem is that there is still too much water in the impoundment, adding that they have not yet determined how to address that issue. Once a contractor has been hired, he said, they will discuss the matter to determine whether adding additional drainage pipes would work or if there are other options the EPA has not considered.



Residents also had questions about overall monitoring, including the amount of pollutants escaping from the site, especially during the final phase of the cleanup which involves depositing contaminated sediment and rock into the now-flooded mine pit.



As part of the Superfund process, Hathaway said, background monitoring took place before the project began. Although there is likely material still escaping the site, he said, the dilution is “tremendous” once it hits the bay. He said they presume levels haven’t changed since the original monitoring “…we haven’t done much to change them.”



Monitoring will be one of the key processes during the final phase of the project when contaminated sediment and rock are deposited into a CAD cell in the former mine pit. Keeping suspended materials from escaping into the bay will be one of the key details in that final design, Hathaway said. The method for disposing of the sediment will control the amount of suspended materials, he said. Disposal of contaminated rock, however, has the potential to send a large amount of contaminated materials toward the surface. Eliminating that danger, he said, is what the design engineers are working on now.



“One of the biggest challenges for us is how to make sure there are no releases into Penobscot Bay,” he said.



Questioned about how residents can support cleanup efforts, Hathaway said they should keep their eyes open and ask questions.



The site is not a good one for citizen science since the monitoring protocols are demanding. But, he said, residents can observe.



“If you see changes in the cove,” he said, “let us know.”

