The British are coming!

News Feature

Fort George in Castine will be the center of Revolutionary War-era reenactments and related activities on September 9 and 10.

Loyalist re-enactors will present life under the Crown



CASTINE—Fort George will be the center of Revolutionary War-era reenactments and related activities on the weekend of September 9 and 10.



Scottish, Hessian and Loyalist re-enactors will present living history with activities for the whole family, thanks to a group called The Friends of Castine Fortifications.



The aim is to show what life may have been like between 1779 and 1783, when British troops protected the Loyalists who had moved to the area. The Loyalists believed the Penobscot River was going to be the border between the new United States of America and British North America.



The weekend will be filled with music, food, history, presentations and entertainment for the whole family.



TThe events will include a presentation by University of Maine history professor Liam Riordan entitled “Ambiguous Allegiances in Maine” to shed light on the era. That takes place Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 1954 Room at Maine Maritime Academy.



Also, performances of The Hessian Officer in America, a comedy written in 1783, will convey the impression some people in Germany had of the American Revolution. Those will take place on Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Maine Maritime Academy’s Delano Hall.



For more information and a schedule of the free events on weekend and a related event, see www.FriendsofCastineForts.com

