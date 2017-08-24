News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, August 24, 2017
Surry Elementary School - Back to School Info
Website: surryschool.org, 667-9358
First day: Tuesday, September 5.
School hours: 8:10-2:50 p.m. Students may arrive beginning at 7:45 a.m.
Administration
Principal: Fred Cole, fcole@surryschool.org
Secretary: Cathy Rossignol, crossignol@surryschool.org
Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org
Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org
Athletic Director: Larry Deans, ldeans@surryschool.org
Snapshot
Grades: pre-K-8.
Total number of students: 120
Pre-K: 9, Kindergarten: 16, Grade 1: 11, Grade 2: 19, Grade 3: 13, Grade 4: 9, Grade 5: 10, Grade 6: 12, Grade 7: 13, Grade 8: 8
Full-time teachers: 11.
Part-time teachers: 4. Support staff: 9
2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $2,540,216
New Staffing
We have several new staff members joining us this year. Surry parent, eighth grade advisor, and pre-K assistant teacher Courtney Weaver is our new fifth grade teacher. Long-time middle school music educator, and professional drummer Joe Wainer is our new music teacher. Katie Keefe, a former assistant at the Peninsula Montessori School, is our new pre-K assistant, and Bree Baxter joins us an educational technician after having worked for Kidspeace and the Ellsworth and Bangor school departments. Longtime Spanish teacher Jillian Liversidge is rejoining us to teach Spanish. Art teacher Rebecca Poole-Hayne will be teaching three days per week, up from two.
Meals
Student lunch, $2.65; reduced price, $0.40. Student breakfast, served 7:45 a.m., $1.50. Adult lunch, $6. Extra milk: $0.25. Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.
First week’s menu
(Alternate choice: bagel and cream cheese, yogurt)
Tuesday, September 5: Caesar chicken wrap, animal crackers, fruit juice, baby carrots w/dip, milk
Wednesday, September 6: chef salad w/tuna, crackers, watermelon slice, ice cream, milk
Thursday, September 7: bacon turkey ranch wrap, chips, pickle, broccoli salad, applesauce, milk
Friday, September 8: chicken quesadilla, cowboy corn salad, steamed rice, chilled pineapple, Jell-o w/topping.
Buses
Bus A. High school run: 1300-1900 Toddy Pond Rd. 6:20; Cunningham Ridge Rd. 6:25; 800-100 Toddy Pond Rd. 6:30; Blue Hill Rd. 6:35; Ringbolt Ln., Patten Pond Rd., Jellison Ridge Rd. 6:40; North Bend Rd. 6:45; Surry Elementary 6:50; George Stevens Academy 7 a.m.
Elementary school run: Blue Hill Rd. 7:10; 100-800 Toddy Pond Rd. 7:15; Cunningham Ridge Rd. 7:25; 900-1300 Toddy Pond Rd. 7:30; Ringbolt Ln., Patten Pond Rd., Jellison Ridge Rd. 7:40; North Bend Rd. 7:45; Surry Elementary School 8 a.m.
Bus B. High school run: Surry Rd. at Town Line 6:15; Wharf Rd. 6:20; Morgan Bay Rd. 6:25; Newbury Neck Rd. 6:30; Surry Elementary 6:50; Ellsworth High School 7 a.m.
Elementary school run: Surry Rd. at Town Line 7:15; Wharf Rd. 7:20; Morgan Bay Rd. 7:25; Newbury Neck Rd. 7:30; Surry Elementary 7:50 a.m.
No-school days
October 6, 9
November 10, 22-24
December 25-29
January 1, 12 15
February 19-23
March 23
April 16-20
May 28
Last student day: June 14