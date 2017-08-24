George Stevens Academy - Back to School Info

News Feature

Website: georgestevensacademy.org, 374-2808

First day: 9th grade, Thursday, August 31. No school Friday, September 1, and Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

First day: 10th-12th grade, Tuesday, September 5

School hours: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Administration

Head of School: Timothy J. Seeley, t.seeley@georgestevens.info

Assistant Head of School: Libby Rosemeier, l.rosemeier@georgestevens.info

Dean of Students: Todd Eckenfelder, t.eckenfelder@georgestevens.info, 374-2120

Director of Special Education: Corey Schildroth, c.schildroth@georgestevens.info

Director of College and Career Counseling: Katy Reinhart, k.reinhart@georgestevens.info

Director of Athletics: Larry Gray, l.gray@georgestevens.info

Director of Development: Rada Starkey, r.starkey@georgestevens.info



Snapshot

Grades: 9-12. Total number of students: 308

Grade 9: 87, Grade 10: 74, Grade 11: 73, Grade 12, 74

Full-time teachers: 28; part-time: 10

Support staff, full- and part-time: 29



New Programs

Cultura Y Fiestas (Spanish Culture and Holidays), Engineering Independent Problem Solving (students learn about the real world of invention through the process of technology) and Astronomy.



New Staffing

Steve Adam joins the GSA science faculty teaching chemistry and physics. He joins us from John Bapst and previously taught at Central High School. He has also worked in industry, served in the U.S. Army, and been an adjunct lecturer the University of Maine.



Amanda Khederian joins the GSA faculty as a part-time French teacher and study hall teacher. Amanda is a graduate of the University of Maine, Augusta and has moved into teaching after a previous career in nursing.



Kristyn LaPlante is taking over duties as Director of Food Services. Most recently, Kristyn has been consulting with the Brooklin Store to help them get up and running. Before that, she was the café manager at the Blue Hill Co-op. Prior to coming to Maine, she managed and ran numerous restaurants (including in a school and camp) in Connecticut and New York City. She also has experience teaching culinary arts.



Bryan Lescord joins the GSA faculty as a special education teacher. Bryan worked at Blue Hill Consolidated School since 2012 as an ed tech, third-grade teacher, and most recently as a special education teacher. He is active in local theater. He studied philosophy at the University of Maine (BA) and the University of Hawaii (MA).



Morgan Lowe joins the GSA social studies faculty teaching ISOS and World History. Morgan is a graduate of Coe College in Iowa and has taught at Messalonskee High School and most recently at Skowhegan High School.



Fiona Schubeck joins the GSA faculty for one year as the Steel Band teacher while Nigel Chase is on a leave of absence. Fiona is a graduate of GSA and GSA’s music program and is a multi-instrument musician. She attended Berklee School of Music for fiddle and has also completed a midwifery certification.



Mary Ternus joins the GSA faculty as a part-time art teacher. Mary owns an art gallery in Southwest Harbor, has taught art at the Isle au Haut Rural School, and has lived, studied, and exhibited in the U.S., Central America, and Europe. Among other educational credentials, she has an MA in Digital Media from London Metropolitan University.



Patricia Ugaz joins the GSA faculty as a Spanish teacher and girls dorm parent in Hanley House. Patricia is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and is a native of Peru. She has taught Spanish at a Montessori elementary school, the Watershed School, Portland High School, and most recently has been a Spanish teacher and dorm parent at Lee Academy.



Michael Foster is our new Director of Admissions. Michael brings a great deal of experience in both day admissions (students who live at home), and boarding admissions. He has been Director of Admissions at Hoosac School in New York State and Church Farm School in Pennsylvania, and has worked as a Dean of Students and basketball coach. Michael’s uncle lived and worked in Bucksport for many years, so he has connections to this part of Maine.



Meals

Student lunch: $5, additional items à la carte. Reduced cost program form is sent to every family with the back-to-school mailing. First week’s menu is posted in Powerschool Daily Bulletin.



Buses

Bus routes are managed by Unions 93 and 76.



No-school days

October 6, 9

November 10, 13 22-24

December 25-29

January 1-5, 15

February 19-23

March 10, 23

April 16-20

May 28

Last student day: June 14

Graduation: June 10

