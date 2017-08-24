Brooksville Elementary School - Back to School Info

News Feature

Website: brooksvilleschool.org, 326-8500, Facebook: Brooksville Elementary School

First day: pre-K-8th grade, Tuesday, September 5.

School hours: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; classes begin 8 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m.

Pre-K is held five days a week; prschoolers may ride the bus to school.



Administration

Principal: Cammie Lepper, clepper@brooksvilleschool.org

Secretary: Jackie Pike jpike@brooksvilleschool.org

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org

Director of Special Services:Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion.org

Athletic Director: Michelle Charette, mcharette@penobscotschool.org



Snapshot

Grades: pre-K-8

Number of students: 62

Teachers, full-time: 7

Teachers, part-part-time: 5

Support staff: 7

2017-18 budget, pre-K-12: $1,878,395



New Staffing

We have several familiar faces returning to new and official positions at Brooksville this year.

Tanya Bannon, Grades 5/6

Rosanna McFarland, Grades 3/4

Andrea Gray, Preschool & Kindergarten

Brittany Hale, Special Education

Alex Drenga, Ed Tech III



Meals

Student lunch $2.65, reduced price: $0.40. Student breakfast $1, reduced price free. Extra milk: $0.30. Adult lunch $9.50.



Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.



Tuesday, September 5: Breakfast—bagel, yogurt, milk. Lunch—hamburger black bean salad, veggie, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, September 6: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—chicken quesadilla, veggie, fruit, milk.

Thursday, September 7: Breakfast—breakfast pizza, milk. Lunch—baked fish, seasoned rice, veggie, fruit, milk.

Friday, September 8: Breakfast—cereal, toast, milk. Lunch—taco salad, fruit, milk.



Buses

All elementary and high school students will be transported to their designated stop on their scheduled bus unless a note, email or call has been made to the school by a parent of the child. Guests of high school students need special permission also by phone in order to ride the Brooksville bus. Parents need to call the Brooksville Elementary School for permission.



Morning bus routes will be the same as last year. Teresa Crosby will pick up students on the Coastal and Bagaduce Roads. Substitute driver Sommer Anderson will pick up students on Cape Rosier and Varnumville Road. Both buses will arrive at the school by 7:30 a.m.



The afternoon busing is changing. Teresa Crosby will pick up GSA students at 2:30 and then return to Brooksville for dismissal at 3:00. Both Sommer and Teresa will leave the school at 3:00. Elementary school students will be getting home an hour later than they did in previous years.



No-school days

October 6, 9

November 10, 22-24

December 25-29

January 1,, 12 15

February 19-23

March 23

April 16-20

May 28

Last student day: June 12

