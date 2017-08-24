Brooklin School - Back to School Info

News Feature

Website: brooklinschool.org; 359-2133

First day: Thursday, August 31.

School hours: 7:50-3 p.m.



Administration

Principal: Jil Blake; 359-2133; jblake@brooklinschool.org

Administrative Assistant: Louanne Munson, lmunson@brooklinschool.org

Superintendent Christian Elkington, 348-9100, celkington@su76.org

Special Education Director: Kathleen Glennon, 348-9100, kglennon@su76.org

Athletic Director: David Bowden, 359-2133, jbowden@brooklinschool.org



Snapshot

Grades: pre-K-8

Number of students: 63

Pre-K: 18, Kindergarten: 7, Grade 1: 2, Grade 2: 7, Grade 3: 7, Grade 4: 2, Grade 5: 5, Grade 6: 7 Grade 7: 4, Grade 8: 4.

Full-time teachers/staff: 6

Part-time teachers/staff: 4

Support staff: 7

2016-17 budget, pre-K-12: $1,870,940



New Staffing

Jil Blake is the new principal of the Brooklin School. Ms. Blake comes to us from Connecticut where she has been an Instructional School Coach for the last 6 years at West Middle School in Hartford. Before that Ms. Blake taught English/ Language Arts at both the middle level and in high schools. Among her areas of strength are curriculum and instruction development and planning, where she has successfully worked with students and staff to reach more of their potential. Jil earned her Bachelor’s from the University of Vermont, her Master’s from Western New England College and is currently working on her Doctorate.



Kathleen Glennon is the new Director of Special Services for Union 76. Kathy has experience as a Special Education Teacher, Assistant Special ED Director and Director of Special Ed in Massachusetts, while also having taught classes at Emmanuel College. Having relocated to Brooklin Kathy brings many strengths to the Director’s position including knowledge, experience, problem-solving, and the ability to teach teachers. Kathy earned her Bachelor’s from Northeastern University, a Master’s from Lesley College and her CAES from Boston College.



Julia Baird is the new Grades 3-4 Teacher at the Brooklin School. Ms. Dahdah brings to her first classroom teaching position a background in working with students in difficulty. Julia earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Utah.



Penelope Wheeler is the new Performing Arts Teacher at the Brooklin School, Sedgwick Elementary and Isle Au Haut School. Ms. Wheeler has successfully taught on the Peninsula and around the world. She engages students through her love of performance and music! Penelope earned her bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine and her Master’s from the University of Idaho.



Meals

Student lunch price, $2.80; reduced $0.40. Adult lunch price: $6.75. Free/reduced meal applications are available from the school office or superintendent’s office.

First week’s menu, not available



Buses

Bus A, Evelyn Gillen. Hales Wood Rd. 6:45, High Street 6:50, Bay Rd. 6:53, Flye Point Rd. 7:02, Barnacle Ln. 7:10, Old County Rd. 7:23, Old Country Rd. 7:225, Morse Ln. 7:25, proceed to school picking up along the way, arrive at 7:30 a.m., then to George Stevens Academy.



Bus B, Jerry Hutchinson. First pick up High St. 6:45, First pick up River Rd. 6:53, First pick up Reach Rd. 6:58, Enter Folly Rd. 7:01, turn at end of Naskeag Point 7:13, enter Pooduck Rd. 7:21, arrive at school 7:25, leave for Deer Isle-Stonington High School 7:30.



No-school days

September 4

October 6, 9, 13

November 10, 22-24

December 26-30

January 1, 12, 15

February 19-23

March 16, 23

April 16-20

May 28

Last student day: June 11

