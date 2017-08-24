Blue Hill Consolidated School - Back to School Info

News Feature

Website: bhcs.org, 374-2202

First day: Tuesday, September 5.

School hours: 7:50 a.m.-2:35 p.m. Bus arrives 7:30 a.m.

Open House: Thursday, September 7, 5-7 p.m.



Administration

Principal: Shelly Schildroth, 374-2202, ext. 102, sschildroth@bhcs.org

Secretary: Loretta Smith, 374-2202, ext. 100, lsmith@bhcs.org

Superintendent: Mark Hurvitt, 374-9927, mhurvitt@schoolunion93.org

Director of Special Services: Cathy Lewis, interim, 374-9927, clewis@schoolunion93.org

Athletic Director: Mark Ensworth, mensworth@surryschool.org



Snapshot

Grades: pre-K-8

Number of students: 269

Pre-K: 18, Kindergarten: 26, Grade 1: 21, Grade 2: 25, Grade 3: 30, Grade 4: 31, Grade 5: 31, Grade 6:27, Grade 7: 30, Grade 8: 31.

Teachers, full- and part-time: 32

Support staff, full- and part-time: 20

2017-18 district budget, pre-K-12: $5,734,892.



New Staffing

Erin Montgomery will be joining our cafeteria crew for the 2017-2018 school year. Erin graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 2003. She and her family moved back to Maine in 2016. We are happy to have Erin working at BHCS!



BHCS is in the process of hiring two educational technicians, a special education teacher, and a third grade teacher.



Meals

Milk is offered with each meal; salad bar and choice of two fruits are offered with hot lunch.

Student lunch: $2.65, reduced price: $0.40. Student breakfast: $0.75, reduced price: free. Extra milk: $0.30.

Free/reduced meal applications will be sent home on the first day of school.

Tuesday, September 5: Breakfast—pancakes, sausage. Lunch—tacos, refried beans, rice.

Wednesday, September 6: Breakfast—Jiffy, cereal. Lunch—spaghetti and meat sauce, green beans breadsticks.

Thursday, September 7: Breakfast—breakfast pizza, cereal. Lunch—meatball sub, brown rice, broccoli.

Friday, September 8: Breakfast—cheese omelet, cereal. Lunch—chicken fillet sandwich, sweet potato tots.



Buses

Morning Run

Bus A: Tammy. 6:50 Mines Rd.; 6:57 Mike’s Market; 7:02 South Street; 7:05 Salt Pond; 7:10 Falls Bridge.



Bus B: Ellen. 6:35 Sis Porter Rd.; 6:57 transfer station Rte. 172; 7:02 Turkey Farm Rd.; 7:10 Mountain Rd.; 7:15 Range Road; 7:22 Pleasant St.



Bus C: Darlene. 6:58 Curtis Cove; 7:02 Morgan Bay Rd.; 7:12 Stops on way out of East Blue Hill Rd.; 7:20 Rte. 172 Greens Hill to Fairgrounds.



Bus D: New driver. 7:00-Horsepower Farm/Pleasant St.; 7:06 Hinckley Ridge Rd.; 7:11 Kingdom Rd.; 7:16 Union St.; 7:22 Tenney Hill; 7:25 Beech Hill Rd.



No-school days

October 6, 9, 20

November 10, 22-24

December 25-29

January 1, 12, 15

February 19-23

March 23

April 13, 16-20

May 28

Last student day: June 14

