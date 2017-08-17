BHHT dedicates Surry Forest to donor who made acquisition possible

News Feature

Blue Hill Heritage Trust dedicated The Surry Forest on August 11 to Pamela Johnson, a long-time board member for whom the Forest was a passion project. Johnson died last year and left her estate to the Trust. Wildflowers mark the dedication plaque placed in memory of Blue Hill Heritage Trust donor and longtime board member Pamela Johnson.

by Anne Berleant

The woman who made possible the purchase of 2,114 acres of land that form a wildlife corridor running north to south along the Peninsula was honored by Blue Hill Heritage Trust in an August 11 dedication ceremony.



Pamela Johnson was a longtime BHHT board member who died last winter.



“Pam left her entire estate to BHHT, and though she lived a very simple life, she is the largest donor we have ever had,” BHHT Development and Outreach Director Chrissy Allen said.



The parcel, a former logging site off Toddy Pond Road, has been renamed the Surry Forest.



Half of Johnson’s estate has been directed to the stewardship of the property, which was “a passion project” in the last year of her life, Allen said. “The dedication was a wonderful remembrance for her.”



The land is currently open to the public, and people are actively using it, Allen said. The logging trails are clearly marked and there is parking at the entrance.



The 2,114 acres contain wetlands, a pond, small streams, a ridge with a 50 to 60-foot drop, nine miles of logging roads in poor quality and wild life ranging from coyotes to bobcats to moose and turkeys. The last clear cutting of trees happened in 2015.



The Trust completed the $650,000 purchase of the land on April 10, using funds from private donors and a grant from the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program.



The land has been reassessed as open space, reducing the annual property tax paid by BHHT from $8,400 to about $2,500.



A natural resource inventory has been ongoing this summer, Allen said, to help determine future plans, which include educational uses. The Trust also recently met with abutters to discuss any concerns.



“It’s really important that the neighbors and community are behind us,” Allen said, noting the neighbors’ positive response. “People are just really happy that this land is going to be protected.”

